Man fatally struck by vehicle in Pike County identified

GOODY, KY (WOWK) – Authorities have identified a man who died after being struck by a vehicle in Pike County on Friday, Dec. 17.

According to Kentucky State Police, the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. on U.S. 119. Troopers say Arthur Looney, 86, of Goody, was attempting to cross the road when he was struck by a pickup truck traveling south. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing.