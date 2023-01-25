PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police are conducting a death investigation after a man who allegedly ran from a traffic stop was found dead.

KSP says the incident began when a trooper stopped a vehicle around 11 a.m. on U.S. 23 near the Long John Silvers in Pikeville. Troopers say one person got out of the vehicle and ran towards Levisa Fork, which is a tributary of the Big Sandy River.

According to KSP, the trooper said they saw the person in the water, but lost sight of him. Fire and rescue departments then responded to the scene. They say the person was later found deceased in the water.

Authorities are not releasing the name of the victim at this time. The Pikeville and Millard Fire and Rescue departments also responded to the scene.