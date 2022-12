PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The body of a 70-year-old man was found in the Poca River.

Poca Police Chief Travis Hawley confirmed that a Poca man, who was distraught from a medical condition drowned in the river.

The Poca Fire Department recovered the man’s body at around 8 p.m. Monday night.

The man’s name has not yet been released.