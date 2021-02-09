Man found electrocuted to death in Kentucky

MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A man from Eastern Kentucky was found dead after being electrocuted in Martin County.

The Kentucky State Police says Brandon Chapman, 36, of Tomahawk, KY, was electrocuted near an abandoned building off River Front Road in the Lovely area.

Chapman was pronounced dead upon arrival at the scene by the Martin County Coroner’s Office.

KSP and the Martin County Sheriff’s Department are still investigating the incident.