HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man accused in a 2017 murder has been found guilty of murder in the second-degree.

Tensions have been high in the courtroom this afternoon as the state prosecutor and the defense were each given an hour for their closing arguments in the case.

Antwan Starkey is accused of fatally shooting KaFredrick McEachins at a gas station in Huntington in 2017. Along with the charge of second-degree murder, he was also found guilty of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

State prosecutors reviewed the evidence and recalled the moments leading up to the shooting and after. The defense says there is a lot more to it than the evidence shows, saying Starkey needed to protect his family.

According to court documents, Starkey allegedly used a revolver to execute McEachins three times in the store and two times outside.

Starkey will be sentenced on June 14, 2022.