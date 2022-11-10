HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man accused of beating an elderly couple has been found guilty on 12 counts in Cabell County court on Wednesday.

A jury found Nathan Dolen guilty of attempted murder, entry of a building other than a dwelling, two counts of grand larceny, burglary, two counts of first-degree robbery, one count of malicious assault, two counts of kidnapping, use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and third-degree arson.

Prosecutors say that Dolen and an accomplice broke into a Huntington home in November of 2020. Dolen and the accomplice allegedly tied up the couple, beat them, and stole their property.

A sentencing date will be set after the jury decides if mercy will be given on the kidnapping county. The jury will return at 1:30 p.m. on December 12.