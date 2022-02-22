RIPLEY, WV (WOWK)—A man accused of killing his six-month-old daughter was convicted by a jury in Jackson County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Jeffrey Hoskins was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and child abuse causing death and strangulation.

He faces one year in prison for the involuntary manslaughter charge, 15 years to life for the child abuse by a parent causing death charge and five years for the strangulation charge.

Jeffrey Hoskins took the stand in his own defense last week, and both the defense and prosecution rested on Friday. Closing arguments and deliberations will begin on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 8:30 a.m. in Jackson County Circuit Court.

Hoskins is accused of shaking and strangling his six-month-old daughter at a home in Ripley in October of 2018.

His daughter was on life support for a little more than a year when she died.