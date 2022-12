KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are investigating after a suspect was found with three checkbooks that didn’t belong to him.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that they responded to a possible breaking and entering in the Cross Lanes area early Wednesday morning.

They say that found the suspect close to the scene of the alleged crime.

The sheriff’s office says that this is still an active investigation and that charges are still pending.