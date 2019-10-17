Man gets personal treasure back after 16 years

ASHLAND, Ky. (WOWK) — Back in 2003, Dameon Twigg was a senior at Greenup County High School. He had just received a class ring from his parents at the beginning of the year.

Three short weeks later, he would lose the almost $1,000-dollar ring in Ritter Park in Huntington during a military-based training.

“My mom asked me where my class ring was at after that, and I was like, ‘I lost it,'” said Twigg. “She goes, ‘no you, didn’t. You gave it to your girlfriend. She has it.’ I was like, ‘no. Honestly, I lost it.’”

Last month, Dean Stone, a member of “Dig-It-All Metal Detecting and Treasure Hunting Club” out of Ashland, Kentucky, dug up the ring Twigg thought was gone forever.

Dameon Twigg’s class ring, which was found by Dean Stone in September of 2019

Stone picked up metal detection as a hobby back in 1981 and has found jewelry from the 1930s and rings of all different shapes and sizes.

“It’s just a lot of fun, you know, I enjoy it, gets me out,” said Stone. “It’s good exercise.”

Stone rarely gets to meet the owners of the once lost treasures, but he got to meet Twigg earlier this month to return the ring.

“People walk over things they don’t even realize are underneath their feet,” said Stone. “I just happened to go over it, got the signal [from my detector], and it was just a beautiful class ring.”

Twigg says the return of his ring, and the priceless memories that surround it, is proof that there is still plenty of good in the world.

“An answer from the Good Lord. He’s always got good people working,” said Twigg. “In this case it happened to be this gentleman here and his wife that found my ring and returned it to me.”

Stone says you can get ahold of the “Dig-It-All” club in Ashland and they’ll try to help you find your lost jewelry. He says they’ll help you for free.