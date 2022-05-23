UPDATE (2:42 p.m. on Monday, May 23): A man is facing 10 different charges after driving his car into a Dairy Queen in Scott Depot on Saturday night.

According to a criminal complaint, troopers responded to the Dairy Queen at 4254 Teays Valley Road in reference to a motor vehicle accident.

A Kia SUV had been driven into the building and was trapped in the kitchen area of the Dairy Queen. Casey Matthew Oxley was the driver of the vehicle. When asked if he drove the vehicle into the building on purpose, police say that Oxley said “yeah.”

The criminal complaint also states that Oxleyshoved an EMT worker when he was in the ambulance on the way to the hospital. Upon arrival at CAMC to be treated for his injuries, Mr. Oxley allegedly struck an emergency room doctor in the face with his palm.

Police determined that five Dairy Queen employees were in immediate danger when Mr. Oxley struck the building.

Oxley was charged with five counts of attempted malicious assault, one count of battery on a healthcare provider, one count of battery of emergency medical personnel, one count of assault on emergency medical personnel, and one count of reckless driving.

Oxley is being held at the Western Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

