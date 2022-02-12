CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The man hit by a car near the Kanawha City Community Center in Charleston on Thursday, Feb. 10, has died, according to the Charleston Police Department.

The man has been identified as Danny Ray Bonham of Rand.

Charleston PD says that Bonham died from his injuries from the crash earlier this morning, Feb. 12.

The crash happened on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at around 7:20 p.m., according to CPD officials. They say it happened in the 3500 block of Venable Avenue near the intersection of Venable Avenue and 36th Street.

The press release identifies the driver of the vehicle that allegedly hit the man as Sandra Cooper of Charleston.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Charleston Police Department Accident Investigation Division.