MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man has been hit by a train in the town of Edgarton in Mingo County. He was declared dead at the scene, according to Mingo County deputies.

The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 7 a.m. on Feb. 23, 2022.

Deputies are trying to identify the man.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story when new information becomes available.