LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man is out of surgery now after an accident at the Lawrence County Fair left him hospitalized.

22-year-old Steven Ridenour was a participant in the lawnmower derby when fairground officials say the accident happened.

“The report I got is that one gentleman’s lawnmower stopped. He was trying to get it to go and found that the belt had come off the pully. He went to reach down and put the belt on the pully. When he did, the belt and the pully caught his hand and pulled it through,” explained Randall Lambert, the Fair Board President.

He says accidents like this aren’t typical, but they’re always prepared just in case.

“We have an ambulance here on-site during any event. And we have two EMTs, we have the fire department with their medically trained people, so we probably had eight to 10 people here that could’ve helped take care of him,” said Lambert.

After the accident, Lambert says Ridenour was rushed to the hospital and his family says he quickly went into surgery.

“He went into surgery at about 11 last night, and at about 4 this morning, he got out and they were able to reattach his fingers. They suspect there might be some nerve damage, but they expect him to be able to recover from it,” said Randy Thompson, a close relative.

His family says Ridenour will do therapy weekly with the hope that within a few years he’ll regain some feeling.