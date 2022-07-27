HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man was charged with a felony after allegedly breaking into a Huntington pawn shop.

A criminal complaint says that T.J. Jazz Cremeans was caught on footage with three other suspects breaking into Tri-State Pawn and Jewelry on 29th St. in Huntington on July 18.

The complaint says that Cremeans stole about $7,300 worth of merchandise.

Huntington PD says that Cremeans was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with felony breaking and entering.

HPD says that they are still searching for the other three suspects and that anyone with information should call the Huntington Police Criminal Investigations Bureau at 304-696-4420 or the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.