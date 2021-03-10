Man in custody after Huntington Shooting

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A suspect is in custody after an overnight shooting and a brief foot chase in Huntington.

Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell said officers responded to a shots fired call near 8th Avenue and 22nd Street. No victim was found – but a victim with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds called 9-1-1 shortly after.

Police used surveillance video from a nearby business to identify a suspect vehicle. The vehicle fled into Guyandotte and then back into Huntington when the suspect – identified as Omarr Boone – crashed into a parked car.

Cornwell says Boone fled on foot but was arrested after a brief chase.