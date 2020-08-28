Man in custody after violating federal release conditions

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is in custody after violating his federal supervised release conditions from a 1995 narcotics conviction.
Law enforcement found Terryonto McGrier at an appartment in Roxalana Hills in Dunbar, according to The U.S. Marshall Service for the Southern District of West Virginia.
A task force made up of the U.S. Marshals Service for the Southern District of West Virginia, West Virginia State Police, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, Roane County Sheriff’s Department, Jackson County’s Department, Ravenswood Police Department and Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT) entered the apartment and made the arrest, according to officials.
U.S. Marshal Service for the Southern District of West Virginia Supervisory Deputy James Ingram says no injury occurred to the fugitive or law enforcement.
