Man in custody following Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – One man is in custody after a shooting near Wayland Street in Charleston.

Police say the suspect shot another male in the abdomen in a wooded area. There is no word on the condition of the victim. Police are still investigating the scene.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

