PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—A man is in custody after a shooting on Sunday in West Portsmouth.

Deputies say it happened on the 400 block of Straight Fork Road at around 12:09 a.m. They say they found one victim with a gunshot wound on the scene.

The victim was flown to Saint Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, and he is listed in critical condition.

53-year-old Terry Jewel, of West Portsmouth, was arrested and charged with one count of felonious assault and one count of weapons under disability.

He is currently being held at the Scioto County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Anyone with more information about this incident should contact Detective Kirk Jackson at 740-351-1093.