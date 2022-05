HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man is in the hospital after a stabbing in Huntington.

Cabell County dispatch says they got a call around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday from a man saying that his girlfriend had stabbed him in the chest.

The incident happened at an apartment on Bluffington Ave., which is just down the road from Marshall University.

The victim went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on any arrests at this time.