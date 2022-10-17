HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has been indicted for allegedly assaulting another man in Huntington.

According to court documents, a Cabell County grand jury indicted Charles Bolling on a charge of malicious assault in connection to an incident that happened in April 2022 where a man was hospitalized after being attacked wile walking on 10th Street in Huntington.

Original Story: HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man is recovering after police say he was assaulted while walking on 10th Street in Huntington.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning, April, 28, in the 400 block, a criminal complaint says.

Charles Bolling, 41, is accused of malicious or unlawful assault.

A criminal complaint says that Bolling hit a man in the face and head several times, with a closed fist.

The complaint goes on to say that while the victim was defenseless on the ground Bolling allegedly kneed and kicked him in the face.

The victim is dealing with several injuries including a fractured orbital socket, damaged eye muscles, cuts and scrapes to his head, a broken nose, and several chipped teeth.

Bolling has been arraigned on the charges, and posted bond, according to court records.