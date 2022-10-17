HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man accused of fatally shooting another man near Marshall University has been indicted by a grand jury in Cabell County.

According to court documents, Dominick Dyke, 24, was indicted on a charge of murder in the death of 25-year-old Marcel Henry in April 2022.

The incident happened late Tuesday, April 12 in the 2100 block of 7th Avenue in a parking lot near The Village on 6th Avenue apartments, close to Marshall University.

A criminal complaint says that Mr. Henry was involved in an altercation with Dominick Dyke, and Dyke produced a handgun and fired multiple shots at Henry.

Mr. Henry was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center where he died from his injuries.