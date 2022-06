CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man was indicted for allegedly threatening to kill a Kanawha County Judge in October 2021.

According to court documents, Matthew Newsome, 29 of Charleston, allegedly threatened to kill Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Maryclaire Akers on Oct. 21, 2021.

It alleges he also threatened to kidnap Judge Akers on Oct. 23, 2021.

Matthew Newsome is being charged with Retaliation Against Public Officers and Employees.

Documents say he will be seen in court on July 1.