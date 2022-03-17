MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man is facing multiple charges in Meigs County, Ohio including aggravated murder.

A grand jury indicted Anthony Long, 39, of Gallipolis on a direct indictment, according to a joint statement from Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley and Pomeroy Police Department Chief Chris Pitchford.

According to the statement, Long is accused in the murder of Terry L. Weaver, 66, of Pomeroy who was found dead in his home with a bullet wound to his head. Authorities say through the investigation they learned that Long had allegedly forced his way into Weaver’s home, killed him and then stole his vehicle.

Long faces charges of Aggravated Murder, Murder, Theft, and Aggravated Burglary, all felony offenses.

Stanley and Pitchford say Long is currently in jail in Gallia County and arrangements are being made to have him arraigned in the Meigs County Court of Common Pleas.

The Pomeroy Police Department led the investigation with assistance from the Ohio BCI, Major Crimes Task Force and the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office.