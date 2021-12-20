Man indicted in Scioto County murder arrested by US Marshals

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – A man has been arrested in Columbus, Ohio in connection to a murder investigation in Scioto County.

The Portsmouth Police Department says the U.S. Marshal’s Service arrested Tyriq Taylor, 21, of Portsmouth, earlier today, Dec. 20, 2021, on an aggravated murder indictment from a Scioto County grand jury.

According to Portsmouth Police, the arrest stems from the shooting death of Timothy Perkins, 20 of Eck Court, on Oct. 1, 2021. Taylor is being held in the Franklin County Detention Center, police say.

Authorities are awaiting a Rule 4 hearing to have him extradited back to Scioto County.