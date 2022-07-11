FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — On Monday morning, a grand jury indicted the man involved in the Floyd County, Kentucky, shooting that killed three law enforcement officers and one K-9 officer.

Lance Storz, 49, was originally supposed to be in district court Monday. However, the grand jury’s indictment means Storz will go directly to circuit court instead.

Storz will appear in circuit court via Zoom at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Storz was indicted on 20 counts.

Count 1: Capital Offense

Count 2: Capital Offense

Count 3: Capital Offense

Count 4: Class B Felony

Count 5: Class B Felony

Count 6: Attempted Murder Class B Felony

Count 7: Attempted Murder Class B Felony

Count 8: Attempted Murder Class B Felony

Count 9: Attempted Murder Class B Felony

Count 10: Attempted Murder Class B Felony

Count 11: Attempted Murder Class B Felony

Count 12: Class D Felony

Count 13: Class D Felony

Count 14: Class D Felony

Count 15: Class D Felony

Count 16: Class D Felony

Count 17: Class D Felony

Count 18: Class D Felony

Count 19: Class D Felony

Count 20: Class A Misdemeanor

Capital offenses in Kentucky are punishable anywhere from 20 years in prison without parole up to the death penalty.