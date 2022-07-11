FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — On Monday morning, a grand jury indicted the man involved in the Floyd County, Kentucky, shooting that killed three law enforcement officers and one K-9 officer.
Lance Storz, 49, was originally supposed to be in district court Monday. However, the grand jury’s indictment means Storz will go directly to circuit court instead.
Storz will appear in circuit court via Zoom at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Storz was indicted on 20 counts.
- Count 1: Capital Offense
- Count 2: Capital Offense
- Count 3: Capital Offense
- Count 4: Class B Felony
- Count 5: Class B Felony
- Count 6: Attempted Murder Class B Felony
- Count 7: Attempted Murder Class B Felony
- Count 8: Attempted Murder Class B Felony
- Count 9: Attempted Murder Class B Felony
- Count 10: Attempted Murder Class B Felony
- Count 11: Attempted Murder Class B Felony
- Count 12: Class D Felony
- Count 13: Class D Felony
- Count 14: Class D Felony
- Count 15: Class D Felony
- Count 16: Class D Felony
- Count 17: Class D Felony
- Count 18: Class D Felony
- Count 19: Class D Felony
- Count 20: Class A Misdemeanor
Capital offenses in Kentucky are punishable anywhere from 20 years in prison without parole up to the death penalty.