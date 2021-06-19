Man injured after high-speed police chase in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A high-speed chase has led to a crash and one man in the hospital Saturday afternoon in Kanawha County.

Metro 911 tells 13 News the pursuit started on the 1600 block of Dunbar Ave and ended at 300 block of Goff Mountain Road in Cross Lanes.

Dunbar attempted to make traffic stop for a man on a motorcycle around 2:15 p.m. which then resulted in the police chase.

The chase ended in a crash and the driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

One lane of the road is open at this time but it’s unclear when the other road will reopen.

Several police departments including the Dunbar Police Department, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, South Charleston Police Department, Nitro Police Department, and Charleston Police Department.