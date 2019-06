KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va (WOWK) – Deputies are investigating a shooting in Kanawha County Thursday evening.

The shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. on the 1000 block of Clearview Heights in Sissonville.

Dispatchers say a man was shot in the leg. There is no word on the extent of his injuries at this time.

There is no word on any suspects yet. Kanawha County deputies are responding to the scene.

