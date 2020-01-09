Man involved in New Year’s Eve shootout with Kanawha deputies dies

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WOWK) – Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford has confirmed that a man who was involved in a New Year’s Eve shootout with Kanawha County deputies died last night, January 8, 2020, just before midnight.

Rutherford says Michael Vincent Davis, 49, of Poca, died after being hospitalized since the incident.

Deputies responded to a call around 11:30 p.m. on December 31, 2019, of a suspicious man along Dawn Street in the West Gate subdivision who was reported to have a gun.

They confronted the man who then fired at deputies. Deputies returned fire, but the man ran away hiding behind homes.

He attempted to shoot at the deputies again before being shot and detained.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories