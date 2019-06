KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va (WOWK) – A man has been killed after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Kanawha County.

25-year-old Anthony Hamitou, of Charleston, was killed this morning on Paint Creek Road while riding is bike this morning.

The driver of the vehicle involved called 9-1-1 to report striking the bicycle while in a turn.

The crash remains under investigation by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.