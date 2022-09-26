LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver early Monday morning in the Logan County community of Braeholm.

Sheriff Paul Clemens tells 13 News that George Jude Jr. was walking in the middle of Buffalo Creek Road when he was hit by a driver.

Jude Jr. was 49 years old and from Amherstdale.

Deputies say that the driver was heading east but did not see Jude Jr. because it was so foggy.

The driver is not facing charges in connection to the fatality but Greg Matney, 43 of Amerherstdale, is facing charges because he was driving on a revoked license for a previous DUI. Sheriff Clemens says that it is his third time facing that charge.

Matney is also charged because he had no proof of insurance.