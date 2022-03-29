CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has died and another was injured in a crash in Cabell County on Monday.

According to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, the two-vehicle crash happened Monday afternoon, March 29, 2022 in the 5300 block of Route 10.

Deputies say the vehicle traveling south allegedly crossed the center line striking the other vehicle. The driver of the vehicle traveling south died on impact, according to the sheriff’s office. The CCSO has identified him as James E. Adkins, 62, of Kiahsville in Wayne County.

The driver of the second vehicle was transported for medical treatment. Authorities say they received injuries to their leg, neck and back. There is no word on their current condition.