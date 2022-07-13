UPDATE (12:38 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13): Kentucky State Police have released the identity of the person killed in this crash.

They say that 38-year-old Christopher L. Claxon died in the accident and that alcohol and no seatbelt appeared to be factors in the crash.

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—One person is dead after a crash in Carter County, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police say that the person was killed in a single-vehicle accident at US 60 and Aden Rd., which is a few miles west of Grayson.

The call came in at around 5:30 Monday morning.

Kentucky State Police are investigating, and no further information is available at this time.