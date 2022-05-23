UPDATE (9:31 a.m. on Monday, May 23): The name of a man killed in a motorcycle crash on Friday, May 21 has been released.
Charleston Police say that the man has been identified as 46-year-old Jeffrey Alan Harris, of South Charleston.
The crash is still under investigation.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A crash involving a car and a motorcycle killed one overnight in the 1500 block of Washington Street East in Charleston.
Charleston PD says the crash happened at around 2 a.m. on May 21.
They say the driver of the motorcycle died at the scene.
This incident is being investigated by the Charleston Police Department Traffic Division.