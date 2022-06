CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County Sheriff has released the name of the man killed in a motorcycle accident Monday afternoon.

According to Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, Jonathan Blake, 37, of Huntington, was killed while riding along Route 2. It happened in the area of the Benefit Wholesale Equipment store.

Crews on the scene Monday afternoon said that Blake was trying to swerve to miss someone backing out of a driveway, causing the accident.

No other injuries were reported.