MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man died after a weekend side-by-side crash in Mingo County.

According to the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources, the crash happened around 3 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, on Trail 26 of the Buffalo Trail System near Matewan.

The DNR says two people were riding the vehicle when it rolled over. One of the occupants, identified as Jacob Whitt, 25, of Mingo County, died of injuries sustained in the crash.

Authorities could not confirm if the second passenger sustained any injuries, but say the person was able to call 911. There is no word on what caused the crash.