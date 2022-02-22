POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) – A man has died after a head-on crash involving a passenger car and a semitractor-trailer.

Mason County 911 dispatchers say the crash happened around 8:16 a.m. in the 2700 block of Jackson Avenue.

According to the Point Pleasant Police Department, a semitractor-trailer traveling south on Jackson Avenue was hit head-on by a passenger vehicle traveling north.

Police say based on the investigation they have determined that the driver of the passenger vehicle allegedly drove left of center and crossed the center turn lane into the southbound lane. They say the driver of the semitractor-trailer saw the vehicle coming and steered slightly off the roadway, but was unable to avoid the collision.

Police say the driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The Point Pleasant Police Department has identified the man as Howard E. Shirley, 49, of Point Pleasant.

Police say they believe Shirley died of his injuries received in the crash, and his body has been sent to the West Virginia State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and examination. Police also say firefighters used the Jaws of Life to remove Shirley from his vehicle.

The driver of the semitractor-trailer was not injured. EMS and the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.