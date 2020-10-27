Man killed in Roane County officer-involved shooting identified

A male suspect was fatally shot by a Roane County Sheriff’s deputy yesterday evening after failing to comply with the officer’s directions. Oct. 22, 2020

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Roane County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the identity of a man who died as a result of an officer-involved shooting last week.

According to Sheriff Todd Cole, Michael Nichols, 63, of Gandeeville, WV was shot and killed by Roane County Deputy Mike King on Oct. 22.

King is on administrative leave until the West Virginia State Police complete their investigation into the incident.

According to the Roane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a complaint on around 7:50 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22 on Kettle Road, near the Kanawha County lin where a male suspect was allegedly attempting to fight neighbors and force entry into the caller’s home. Police said the suspect was believed to be under the influence at the time of the dispute.

Deputies said the suspect failed to comply with the officer’s directions and allegedly motioned towards a weapon. The deputy then shot the suspect who later died due to injuries sustained from the gunshot.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.