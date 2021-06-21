Man killed in shooting at Boyd County restaurant

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

According to Ashland Police Chief Todd Kelley, the shooting happened around p.m., Sunday, June 20 near Blazer’s Restaurant and Café on Carter Avenue. When officers arrived they found the victim, identified as 65-year-old Irvin Pereira of Ashland, with gunshot wounds.

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Ashland Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened near a restaurant this weekend.

According to Ashland Police Chief Todd Kelley, the shooting happened around p.m., Sunday, June 20 near Blazer’s Restaurant and Café on Carter Avenue. When officers arrived they found the victim, identified as 65-year-old Irvin Pereira of Ashland, with gunshot wounds.

Boyd County EMS transported Pereira to a local hospital where he died a short time later.

The Ashland Police Department says the victim’s wife, Jessica Pereira, 44, of Ashland was also on scene and was uninjured. Police say an alleged “domestic-related incident” between the couple resulted in Jessica Pereira allegedly shooting her husband.

The restaurant was closed at the time of the shooting and no patrons were in the restaurant.

The investigation is ongoing.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS