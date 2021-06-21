Man killed in shooting at Boyd County restaurant

According to Ashland Police Chief Todd Kelley, the shooting happened around p.m., Sunday, June 20 near Blazer’s Restaurant and Café on Carter Avenue. When officers arrived they found the victim, identified as 65-year-old Irvin Pereira of Ashland, with gunshot wounds.

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Ashland Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened near a restaurant this weekend.

According to Ashland Police Chief Todd Kelley, the shooting happened around p.m., Sunday, June 20 near Blazer’s Restaurant and Café on Carter Avenue. When officers arrived they found the victim, identified as 65-year-old Irvin Pereira of Ashland, with gunshot wounds.

Boyd County EMS transported Pereira to a local hospital where he died a short time later.

The Ashland Police Department says the victim’s wife, Jessica Pereira, 44, of Ashland was also on scene and was uninjured. Police say an alleged “domestic-related incident” between the couple resulted in Jessica Pereira allegedly shooting her husband.

The restaurant was closed at the time of the shooting and no patrons were in the restaurant.

The investigation is ongoing.