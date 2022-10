ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was killed after an explosion in Roane County on Saturday.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshall’s office says a 69-year-old man was killed while working on a propane stove on the 5400 block of Charleston Rd. in Gandeeville at around 5 p.m.

They say the stove was inside an outbuilding.

The man’s name is not being released at this time.

This investigation is ongoing.