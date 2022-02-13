KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man last seen on Meg Drive in Sissonville on Feb. 11, 2022, has been reported missing.

Charles Storey, 55, is the man missing, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department.

The family says he has medical issues and has not been taking his medication.

He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, blue and tan scarf, khaki pants, tan shoes and a black backpack.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is urging anyone with information to contact them through their website or their social media platforms. You can call them at 304-357-0169.