HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man arrested in connection to a shooting in Huntington is now charged with murder.

Huntington Police Deputy Chief Phil Watkins says that Kristopher Brown is now facing a murder charge in the shooting death of Joseph Bryan.

Watkins says that Brown’s previous charges of malicious assault, use or presentation of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and wanton endangerment were dismissed in Cabell County Court on Thursday morning.

Brown will have a preliminary hearing on the murder charge in Magistrate Court next week.