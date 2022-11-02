CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man on house arrest in Huntington is back in jail after going to the house of a victim in South Charleston where the man was the suspect.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Gabriel Tackett was on home confinement with GPS monitoring because of a strangulation charge.

Deputies say they were alerted that Tackett left his residence in Huntington on Oct. 30, 2022.

After a while, they say they got another alert saying Tackett went to an “exclusion zone.”

Deputies say the exclusion zone was the home of the victim in the strangulation charge.

Tackett is being held at the South Central Regional Jail without bond. He will have a hearing for bond revocation violation and violating the terms and conditions of home confinement.