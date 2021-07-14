Man on sport bike leads authorities on two-state pursuit

Brandon Fasnacht is facing multiple charges after allegedly leading authorities on a two-state pursuit on a sport bike. (Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Sheriff’s Department)

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing multiple charges after leading authorities on a pursuit that spanned two states.

Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson says the Lawrence County, Kentucky, Sheriff’s Office and the Louisa Police Department began pursuing a suspect who was reportedly driving a Kawasaki Ninja sport bike, near Louisa. The chase then continued through Boyd County and into Wayne County, West Virginia, near Kenova.

Thompson says when the pursuit reached Wayne County, the department’s drug enforcement unit shut down US Route 52 between Kenova and Prichard, forcing the suspect to drive down a dead-end road. Deputies say the suspect, identified as Brandon Fasnacht, was taken into custody when the chase reached a gated fence.

The sheriff’s department says they recovered a handgun from the suspect.

Fasnacht faces charges of Fleeing-Vehicle, No Insurance, and Driving Suspended. Thompson says the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department will also be filing charges in the pursuit as well.

