HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Jury selection is underway in the case of a man accused of beating an elderly couple in their home.

Nathan Dolen faces 13 counts, including attempted murder. The other counts include entry of a building other than a dwelling, two counts of grand larceny, burglary, two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of malicious assault, two counts of kidnapping, use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and third-degree arson.

Prosecutors say that Dolen and an accomplice broke into a Huntington home in November of 2020. Dolen and the accomplice allegedly tied up the couple, beat them, and stole their property.