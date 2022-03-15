HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Ghanaian national pleaded guilty for his part in a romance fraud scheme that has connections to Ohio and Huntington, West Virginia.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Banabas Ganidekam, 24, lived in Westerville, Ohio at the time of the scheme.

It says that Ganidekam would receive money through bank wire transfers, personal checks and cashier’s checks as a part of the romance fraud scheme. It would go into his bank account that was held in Ohio which would then be transferred to a bank account in Huntington.

Ganidekam says that he received the money from at least 14 different victims.

According to the press release, Ganidekam pleaded guilty to wire fraud and faces up to 20 years in prison. He is set to be sentenced on June 21, 2022. Ganidekam will also pay restitution in an amount to be determined by the court as a part of his plea agreement.