Man pleads guilty after 30 pounds of marijuana found in suitcase at local airport

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WOWK) – A California man pled guilty Monday after thirty pounds of marijuana was found in his suitcase at Tri-State Airport in Kenova.

Gerardo Delgadillo Jr., 22, entered a guilty plea to an indictment, charging him with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.

“Now we know why there’s never any room in the overhead bin – 30 pounds of pot in his luggage,” remarked U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart.

“It doesn’t matter whether drug dealers transport drugs into West Virginia on foot, or by car, train or plane – we will send them packing,” says Attorney Stuart.

Delgadillo admitted that in October 2018, he had flown to Tri-State Airport from California, and admitted to possessing around 30 pounds of marijuana in his suitcase.

He also admitted that he intended to sell the marijuana.

Delgadillo faces up to five years in federal prison when he is sentenced on August 5th.