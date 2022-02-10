Man pleads guilty in 2019 murder case

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man accused of involvement in a 2019 murder pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday.

Jordan Nicholas Lowrie was indicted in May of 2021 and faced four charges, including murder, in the October 2019 death of Antwan Curnell. Also indicted in this case was Dekotis Elijah Thomas, who is also accused of fatally shooting Kelvin “KJ” Taylor in Charleston in April of 2021.

Curnell, 28, was shot and killed while driving with two adult female passengers on I-77 northbound near the I-64 split and Westmoreland Road exit in Charleston on Oct. 18, 2019. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. with the suspects allegedly firing multiple shots into the vehicle. Curnell then lost control of his vehicle and struck the suspect’s vehicle before crashing into the guardrail.

Lowrie will be sentenced at 3:00 p.m. on April 18.