HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man has pleaded guilty in a 2019 Huntington shooting death case.

According to the office of Cabell County Judge Paul Farell, Harold Radford Porter pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and being a prohibited person with a firearm in Cabell County Circuit Court on Monday.

Porter originally pleaded not guilty to murder, being a prohibited person with a firearm, and attempting to commit a felony in November of 2019.

He was accused of shooting and killing Sontez Lomax outside of the Lantern, a bar in downtown Huntington, in the early hours of September 21st.

Porter was sentenced to a total of 5 years in prison.