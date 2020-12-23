Severe Weather Bar

Man pleads guilty in Kanawha County murder case

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Charleston man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Charles Wild appeared in Kanawha County Court today and accepted the plea deal for his role in the 2019 murder of his girlfriend Teresa Adkins. Adkins was found dead in her Carrol Terrace apartment complex last November.

As part of the plea deal, Wild will spend 30 years behind bars.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS