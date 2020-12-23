Man pleads guilty in Kanawha County murder case

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Charleston man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Charles Wild appeared in Kanawha County Court today and accepted the plea deal for his role in the 2019 murder of his girlfriend Teresa Adkins. Adkins was found dead in her Carrol Terrace apartment complex last November.

As part of the plea deal, Wild will spend 30 years behind bars.