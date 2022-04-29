CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man accused of fatally shooting a woman, while her daughter was by her side, pleaded guilty in court Friday.

Dorian Clark entered a guilty plea of second degree murder in front of Kanawha County Judge Carrie Webster.

The plea is in connection to the incident in April of 2021.

Police say Chastanay Joseph and her three-year-old daughter were both shot by Clark at the Vista View Apartments in Charleston.

Joseph died as a result of her injuries.

Clark also pleaded guilty to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Clark will be sentenced on July 21. He faces up to 45 years in prison and a $5,000 fine, according to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.